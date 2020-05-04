Live Now
Tops putting temporary limits on some meat products

Local News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is putting limits on how much meat a customer can buy.

Temporarily, the grocery chain says people can only buy two packages of the following items at a time — fresh beef (including ground beef), fresh pork (including marinated pork), and fresh chicken.

It’s not clear how long these restrictions will be in place, but they began on Saturday.

Stay Connected