(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets announced Wednesday that the 13th season of their “Rip it and Bling” Monopoly game will return on Friday, April 1. The grand prize this year is $60,000, but 60 other winners will have the chance to win a one carat diamond or a year of free groceries in honor of Tops’ 60th anniversary.

The event will run until May 30, or while tickets last. You can win over $17 million in potential prizes, including free gas, groceries, or gift cards.

In order to play, you have to check-out at a Tops Friendly Market using your Tops BonusPlus card. Each transaction will net you one game ticket, and you will get another ticket for each participating vendor product purchased.

This year, you can save $10 by collecting the four railroad tickets or $25 by collecting Boardwalk and Park Place. Tops has also added a Community Chest ticket, where there will be a $1 donation code for a local food bank, children’s hospital, or school.

For more details, and how to play without making a purchase, visit topsmarkets.com.