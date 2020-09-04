Tops Supermarkets offering flu shots

A nurse prepares a flu shot at in Atlanta in 2018. (AP / David Goldman)

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Tops is offering flu shots at its pharmacies in advance of the annual flu season.

The supermarket chain says customers taking advantage of the flu shot program will have their temperatures checked and need to answer several health screening questions.

Customers will also notice increased safety protocols by pharmacy staff, who will be wearing facemasks, shields, gloves and other protective gear.

Flu shots are available at stores that have pharmacies during normal pharmacy hours for those 18 and older.

Tops says there will be zero co-pay under most insurance plans, and a charge of $29.99 for those not insured using their Tops Bonus Plus Card.

