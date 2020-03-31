(WSYR-TV) — Tops Markets will temporarily not enforce the statewide plastic bag ban until further notice.
You can still bring reusable bags, but you will just have to bag your groceries yourself.
Tops officials say there will be no fee for plastic bags, but the fee on paper bags will still be charged.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply
- Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge
- Tops will temporarily not enforce statewide plastic bag ban
- Celebrating a Sweet 16 birthday party from a distance
- NewsChannel 9 gets rare look inside Onondaga County’s emergency stockpile of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App