SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Central New York, including Syracuse, until 11 p.m. Thursday.

The counties under this watch include Wayne, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Oneida, and Madison.

All of Central New York is humid, but where the warmer air is across the Southern Finger Lakes there is a greater risk of strong to severe storms into this evening as a cold front moves through at this time.

Any thunderstorms that do form could contain gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph, quarter sized hail of 1” in diameter, and heavy rain that would cause plenty of ponding on roads. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch, with even the possibility of an isolated tornado. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

Although the watch is in effect until 11 p.m. this evening, we think the risk for severe weather for any part of CNY should be over by around sunset. Remember: when thunder roars, head indoors!