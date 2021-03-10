Toro recalls more than 6,000 snow blowers: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — Toro has recalled more than 6,000 Power Max Snowblowers sold between November 2020 and January 2021. The company says they pose an amputation risk. So far, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt, but as Consumer Reports explains, it’s an important safety reminder.

With parts of the country experiencing unprecedented winter weather, it’s likely more people are buying and using snowblowers. Consumer Reports says before you even begin clearing a path, put safety first.

“Snowblowers are serious machines that can be dangerous. Before you start one up, you want to make sure that you’re fully geared up. That means using hearing protection, eye protection for snow and ice and, boots that’ll give you a good grip on the ground,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

Never ever put your hands inside the auger or chute. If it’s clogged, turn off the snowblower, wait for all of the moving parts to come to a complete stop, then use a stick or clean out tool to unclog it.

Always operate your snow blower in conditions with good light and visibility.

“You also want to make sure to skip steep inclines and use caution when you’re changing direction on any slope,” Hope said.

If you have a corded electric snowblower, always be aware of where the power cord is located to avoid tripping or running over it. And finally, never throw snow towards people and cars.

“Stones and other hard objects can get caught in the snowblower and shoot out, along with the snow, which is why it’s important to always make sure kids and pets are inside while you work,” Hope said.

If you have a Toro snowblower, Consumer Reports says to check the model number, which, along with the serial number, are located on the back of the snowblower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website.