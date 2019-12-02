Tough travel weekend: Winter Storm impacting holiday travelers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – All of those who traveled for Thanksgiving weren’t counting on a snow storm getting in the way when they booked their trip.

Many flights diverted, delayed and cancelled due to the winter storm hitting Central New York.

Hundreds of travelers are trying to head back, but with the winter storm warning effecting most of CNY, those passenger’s plans are quickly changing, but they’re still hoping for the best.

“So, I’m at the airport today because my son surprised me with a surprise visit and he returns back today. And so now we’re hitting weather and we didn’t expect any weather cause it was a surprise visit,” said Chris Carpenter, Canastota.

Not only was her son’s visit a surprise, the snowstorm, too. Chris Carpenter’s son is in the military and he’s eager to get back to his naval base.

“So he has to be there first thing in the morning or he’s in big trouble, so we’re really hoping this weather pulls through for us so he can make his flight,” said Carpenter.

Chris’s son isn’t the only passenger trying to get back. Many college students are hoping they make it back in time for the start of the week.

“We heard about it yesterday, it was like all over. We’ve been checking emails things like that coming in,” said Akshaya & Arden Podpora, Cornell students.

Some of them, concerned to drive on the icy roads.

“If the runways iced over, what are the roads like? So I don’t know we’ll see,” said Synder Haines, Cornell student.

Akshaya & Arden Podpora say, “A little nervous. They’ve sent some emails, I’ve heard some other busses have been cancelled so fingers crossed we’re gonna make it but yeah definitely there’s a little bit of anxiety there.”

The winter storm remains in effect until Monday at midnight.

The Syracuse Airport is fully staffed, and they encourage anyone who’s traveling, to check the status of your flight before arriving to the airport.

Click here for more Storm Team coverage.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.