Tour bus rollover crash diverts westbound Thruway traffic at exit 40, State Police say

NYS THRUWAY (WSYR-TV) — A tour bus rollover accident occurred Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway heading westbound just after exit 40, according to New York State Police.

Officials say that the there were over 50 passengers on the bus and there were no life threatening injuries. They said the fire department and EMS responded.

Bus crash on I-87 NYS thruway southbound between exit 14 and 13, you can only hope everyone’s ok :::(( pic.twitter.com/AEnw2FbMgV — Kqmden (@Kqmden) August 14, 2021

Cayuga County Police said that bus riders were being transported to Upstate Hospital and Auburn Community Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 40 in Weedsport.

EMS and the fire department are on scene. Stay with NewsChannel 9 for more information as it comes in.