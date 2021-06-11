Tour Fort Ontario for free on July 3

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Fourth of July weekend, Central New Yorkers can tour Fort Ontario for free.

On Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m., patrons get go on the hour-and-a-half long tour without paying the admission price thanks to a partnership between the Oswego City County Youth Bureau and Fort Ontario.

“It is important to recognize and understand the rich history Fort Ontario and Oswego has played in our nation’s history and I hope by offering a free tour day during Fourth of July weekend, we encourage Oswego residents to visit the Fort and teach our youth how important the history of our country is and the unique role our community played throughout our country’s history,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.

The City of Oswego will cover all entry costs for attendees, offered through a reduced rate from Fort Ontario. Slots will be filled on a first come-first serve basis.

“This is a great opportunity for the children and parents to learn about history. The Fort Ontario is a beautiful landmark in the City of Oswego, and being Fourth of July weekend, there is so much going on there” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

If your child would like to be a part of the tour, please call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau to register at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 prior to July 3.