***UPDATE 3:38 p.m. (2/24/22) — The Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway has identified the victim as Irael Martinez, 48, and is in very serious condition. The driver who hit Martinez has been identified as Richard Congel, 76, who failed a field sobriety test, and was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

(WSYR-TV) — A tow-truck driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a car passing by.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Onondaga Lake Parkway around 11:11 Thursday morning after the driver was hit while trying to secure a vehicle to his tow truck. The driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation, according to police.

The tow truck driver was rushed to Upstate University Hospital.

