LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Tow truck after tow truck lined Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday night to remember and honor the life of their fellow tow truck brother Irael Martinez.

The 48-year-old was struck by a vehicle along the parkway three weeks ago while on the job and passed away from his injuries Friday morning.

The vigil was attended by tow truck drivers from all across Central New York coming together to honor the life of Martinez and send a message to the community to slow down and move over.

Michael Epolito Jr. was one of the tow truck drivers in attendance. He knew Martinez personally and said he would always turn to him when he needed someone to vent to.

“I don’t know how to explain it to you, but the guy would give you the shirt off his back.” Michael Epolito Jr.

Epolito responded to the scene of the accident after 75-year-old Richard Congel struck Martinez on February 24.

“It really shook me a lot and it still does just thinking about it,” Epolito said.

Epolito and the other tow truck drivers at the vigil knew all too well it could have been any one of them on the side of the road doing their job like Martinez was, a sobering reality for those in the industry.

“People aren’t paying attention, they’re on their phone, speeding, drinking, and driving,” tow truck driver Marcel Molina said.

Molina knew Martinez for the past nine years, oftentimes seeing him out on the job. He described him as a hard worker who shouldn’t have lost his life if people would just slow down and move over.

“We’re putting our lives in danger because people ain’t moving over or slowing down and it’s not right.” Marcel Molina

The organizer of the vigil, Conner Russo described the tow truck driver community as a tight-knit one that’s always looking out for each other.

“It’s like everyone here in this industry is the same way, everybody’s a hard worker, everybody cares about everybody, I got your back, you got my back,” he said.

But Molina said they always have to be looking over their shoulder while on the job worried about whether people are going to slow down and move over.

“Every time I go out there and I’m on the highway…I’m always looking to see what’s coming at me. You gotta be alert, but there shouldn’t be no need for that,” Molina said.

Calling on drivers now more than ever to follow the law; slow down and move over. It could mean the difference between life and death.

Congel was originally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, but the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said further charges are expected from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.