Town leaders fighting momentum of community grid replacing I-81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With $800 million reserved for the project, Governor Andrew Cuomo has made it seem like a done deal that there will be a community grid of local roads replacing I-81 through Downtown Syracuse.

However, many town leaders from around Onondaga County hope it’s not. They’ve been vocalizing their arguments for years, but they still feel that their communities aren’t being heard.

There’s power in numbers, which is why town supervisors of Elbridge, Salina, Lysander, Van Buren, DeWitt, Onondaga, Camillus, and Clay argue an I-81 replacement shouldn’t disregard the suburbs by keeping high-speed traffic running through the city.

“We’ve written to the Secretary of Transportation, we’ve written to the governor, we’ve written to Gillibrand, we’ve written to Schumer,” said Damian Ulatowski, Town Supervisor of Clay. “Just about any other leader of the community, and not once have we been recognized for our position or been invited to the table to have a dialogue.”

They’re fighting a surge of momentum as I-81 was mentioned by President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, and budgeted for by Governor Cuomo. This inspired the Syracuse Mayor to say recently that it’s a done deal.

“Right now, those who haven’t been able to accept the grid is going to happen, need to come to that conclusion,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Because the sooner they do, the sooner I and other representatives can work with them to address any outstanding concerns. The community grid is going to happen.”

“None of us are against a community grid but it needs to be in conjunction with another alternative. either a new elevated highway, a sky bridge, a depressed highway,” Walsh went on to say.

These are new names, but similar to other options rejected by the Department of Transportation (DOT). State engineers have expressed willingness to evolve the grid to lessen negative impacts elsewhere, but haven’t shared them.

“I’d like to see what the DOT’s latest proposal is, they’ve had two more years to look at it, without a lot of dialogue with us. how’s it look? how’d you solve the problems we’ve been talking about the last couple of years?” said Kerry Mannio, Deputy Supervisor of the Town of DeWitt.