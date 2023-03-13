CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, the Town of Cazenovia Highway Department is prepared for any winter storm that comes its way.

“Preparation really isn’t anything out of the ordinary, just going through the trucks making sure everything is in order, trying to minimize the chance of a breakdown,” Brian Smith, Highway Superintendent

From inspecting the equipment to making sure the trucks are fully loaded with salt and fueled up, the crew ensures it’s ready to go before the snow starts flying.

The late-winter storm is expected to dump the most snow Cazenovia has seen all winter with upwards of 18 inches projected by Tuesday night. Smith says his team is prepared to work overtime if the storm warrants.

He’s also encouraging drivers to heed the warnings and stay off the roads if they can. If travel is necessary, Smith encourages drivers to give the plows some space and give themselves some extra time.