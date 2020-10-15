Town of Cicero debates police body cams

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police finally got the approval they’ve been looking for to purchase body cams for officers.

Seen as key to police reform by holding officers accountable and making the department more transparent, Cicero Police have lobbied the Town Board to purchase 10 cameras.

Last week, the Town supervisor delayed a vote, saying it was improper for Town Councilor Jon Karp to propose the resolution for the $28,000 purchase.

Supervisor Bill Meyer took issue with it again on Wednesday night.

Again… I do not think the town counselor has the authority to negotiate the contract and since Mr. Karp is validating it as part of the contract, I stand in opposition and I am not acquiescing this opposition. Supervisor Bill Meyer

The supervisor was overruled by a vote of 4-1. There is a high demand for body cams, so it may be six to eight weeks before they arrive at the police department.