Town of Cicero holds meeting on 5G wireless

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Given all the hype about 5G, you would think the next-generation cellular technology would be welcomed with open arms, but towns like Cicero, have a lot of questions.

Mandated by the FCC, 5G promises a huge jump in speed and the ability to power other forms of technology.

Instead of large cell towers, they’ll need small units, close together, mostly on telephone poles or streetlights.

However residents of Cicero want to know, what happens if they can’t be put there.

“The opportunity for these packs to be mounted obviously in an underground area they are going to have to put in poles, and if it’s a decorative pole, I’m not quite sure who is paying for the poles, but the residents with underground lighting are paying extra for it to begin with,” Cicero town councilor, Judy Boyke, said.

The wireless industry is in a race to roll out 5G service here in Central New York and across the country, but Boyke says no timetable has been set.

