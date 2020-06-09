Town of Cicero: No swimming at William Memorial Park & Beach

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Cicero is asking people to stay out of the water when going to William Memorial Park & Beach.
There are no lifeguards on duty there and town officials stress that swimming is strictly off-limits.
Park attendants will enforce the rules for everyone’s safety.
The Town said you can swim at Oneida Shores or Green Lakes, while maintaining proper social distancing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ICE: Hunger strike brought on by ‘coercion’ from outside parties, detainee threats
- Border agents encounter migrant men convicted or wanted on child-sex crimes
- Latinos find common ground with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement
- Limiting immigrant student visas will hurt economy, researcher says
- South Texas ‘chainsaw man’ denounced at ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App