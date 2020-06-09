Town of Cicero: No swimming at William Memorial Park & Beach

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Cicero is asking people to stay out of the water when going to William Memorial Park & Beach.

There are no lifeguards on duty there and town officials stress that swimming is strictly off-limits.

Park attendants will enforce the rules for everyone’s safety.

The Town said you can swim at Oneida Shores or Green Lakes, while maintaining proper social distancing.