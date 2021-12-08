Town of Cicero opts out of allowing marijuana sales

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Things got a little heated on Wednesday night at the Cicero Town Board meeting over whether or not to “opt-out” of allowing marijuana sales.

Before the vote, neighbors were given the opportunity to weigh-in. Town councilors, except for one, voted to opt-out of cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites.

“I respect everybody’s opinions here this evening and I will be voting no on this here. We live in America and if something is legal, it’s legal.” says Mike Becallo, Cicero Town Councilor.

If a municipality does not opt out, then marijuana dispensaries would be allowed to operate under state law.