Town of Cicero opts out of allowing marijuana sales

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Things got a little heated on Wednesday night at the Cicero Town Board meeting over whether or not to “opt-out” of allowing marijuana sales.

Before the vote, neighbors were given the opportunity to weigh-in. Town councilors, except for one, voted to opt-out of cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites.

“I respect everybody’s opinions here this evening and I will be voting no on this here. We live in America and if something is legal, it’s legal.” says Mike Becallo, Cicero Town Councilor.

If a municipality does not opt out, then marijuana dispensaries would be allowed to operate under state law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area