Town of Clay gears up for annual Snowmobile Ride for Children with Special Needs

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Snowmobile Ride for Children with Special Needs is set to return on Saturday, January 29, with a “no snow” date of February 12.

Thanks to the Cicero Youth Bureau, N.Y. Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Rob Bick and the South Bay Fire Department, special needs children aged 3-20 are eligible to participate in the annual snowmobile ride free of charge.

Children and their families will have the chance to take a joyride in a tow-behind sled driven by experienced snowmobilers. During the event, pizza and beverages will be provided to all.

The event will start outside the Clay Town Hall located at 8819 Cicero Center Rd. in Cicero from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The Town of Clay initially started the event to allow everyone to experience one of Upstate New York’s favorite past times and bring the community together.

If you are looking to volunteer or have a snowmobile and can tow a sleigh, please call 315-652-3800 and dial extension 139 or contact Rob Bick, Assessor, to volunteer sleds at 652-3800 x 116.