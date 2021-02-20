Town of Clay hosts snowmobile event for children with special needs

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Children with special needs had a fun-filled day hitting the snowmobile trail in the Town of Clay for their 13th annual snowmobile event.

Clay resident and town assessor, Rob Bick, organizes the event and said he was determined to make it happen this year, despite the challenges.

“I think it means a lot to everyone because, especially this year, when people haven’t had the opportunity to do a lot of different things, this is an opportunity to bring back a little bit of normalcy, get out into the great outdoors,” Bick said.

Bick was also motivated by a bigger cause, raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer, the disease that unfortunately took the life of his wife in 2018.

“I have a foundation that raises money for metastatic breast cancer and I just added this to the list of things that I’m going to try to do, outdoor recreational activities for children with special needs,” he said. “You have to try to honor the people that have gone before you in some way shape or form and it’s a great way to do it.”

The event is entirely run by volunteers with help from the Town of Clay Fire Department. This year, they were able to keep the kids socially distanced by attaching a sled to the back of the snowmobile so they could still have fun while staying safe.

Town of Clay Councilman Kevin J. Meaker said this is one of the most special events in Onondaga County and said people return year after year for it, something Bick echoes.

“It means a lot to the community. It means a lot to the kids, they come back, a lot of them every single year, so it’s really quite fantastic,” he said. “You watch them grow, you feel like you have some vested interest in their well-being.”

Bick has hosted similar events in Monroe and St. Lawrence counties and is happy to share his love for snowmobiling with the children.