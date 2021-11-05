Town of Clay man honors wife with bridge design

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Covered bridges have fascinated the public long before the book and film, “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Ann Marie Bick was always drawn to them. She took a picture a few years of one particular bridge before she lost her valiant fight to metastatic breast cancer.

No doubt she would be in awe of this one, set against an idyllic backdrop connecting walking trails behind clay town hall.

“I drew it up so it would look rustic, when it’s complete it will look like it’s been here 100 years,” said Rob Bick.

It is called the “live like you’re living” bridge, designed by Ann Marie’s husband Rob, who is also an assessor for the Town of Clay.

“It’s a tribute to her or anyone who has passed, because of cancer or any other illness and it’s a tribute to those who survived the passing of the people close to them as well,” Rob said.

An icon of a time when life moved slower, this covered bridge is a symbol of healing, when in life you feel you cannot move.

“Moving forward in life requires you to always be crossing some sort of philosophical or realistic bridge at some poing to continue to move your life forward,” Rob said.

And live, as Ann Marie would always say, like you’re living.

Rob presented his idea for the bridge to the town board. His goal is to donate the cost of materials to the town through the foundation created in honor of Ann Marie.

The goals of this foundation are to raise money for research, educate and advise women who suffer from Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC).

Donations of Cedar Shake Roofing is welcomed. Anyone who wants to contribute can send an email to Rob.

rbick@townofclay.org