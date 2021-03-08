Town of Clay teen sets home on fire while parents are still inside

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old teen has been charged with arson after setting his home on fire while his parents were still inside.

On Sunday around 9 a.m., Onondaga Counnty Sheriff’s deputies and local fire fighters responded to a home on Brookhaven Road in the town of Clay.

Upon arrival, the homeowners told responders that their son was still inside. Deputies quickly began searching the home for the teen but couldn’t reach his second floor bedroom due to heavy smoke and fire. A ladder was used to climb onto the attached garage to get into the bedroom, but they still couldn’t get inside because of the flames.

Deputies then noticed footprints in the snow leading away from the house. Police searched the area and found the teen running away from the scene along David Drive.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within 10 minutes, which caused significant damage to the second floor.

Everyone was able to escape the fire without injury but 4 deputies sustained minor smoke inhalation.

An investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally by the teen. He was taken into custody and charged with arson in the second degree. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and released to his parents on Sunday. He is expected to appear in Family Court Monday morning.