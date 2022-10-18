TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt will hold a Halloween Trunk or Treat extravaganza for the community to enjoy!

On October 29 from 3-6 p.m., the event will be held next door to the Town Hall at the Heritage Landing. Parking will be available both at Heritage Landing and Town Hall.

Sponsored by Beak & Skiff, Wegmans, and the Kia Foundation, the event will include the following:

  • More than 60 trunks with treats
  • 20 craft vendors
  • Pumpkin carving contest
  • Donuts and cider
  • Halloween crafts
  • DJ music

People will also have the opportunity to meet DeWitt Police, Fire and Rescue personnel, and Syracuse University’s mascot, Otto!