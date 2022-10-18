TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt will hold a Halloween Trunk or Treat extravaganza for the community to enjoy!

On October 29 from 3-6 p.m., the event will be held next door to the Town Hall at the Heritage Landing. Parking will be available both at Heritage Landing and Town Hall.

Sponsored by Beak & Skiff, Wegmans, and the Kia Foundation, the event will include the following:

More than 60 trunks with treats

20 craft vendors

Pumpkin carving contest

Donuts and cider

Halloween crafts

DJ music

People will also have the opportunity to meet DeWitt Police, Fire and Rescue personnel, and Syracuse University’s mascot, Otto!