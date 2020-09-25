Town of DeWitt holds public comment session on policing, no final decisions made

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of DeWitt held an open forum on police reform Thursday night. Neighbors were able to either attend in person or watch via the town’s Facebook livestream.
Among the topics that were discussed at the public comment session included, body cameras, training, use of force and handling calls involving people with mental illness.
A resident of DeWitt said, “No matter what you implement, the problem, the way I view it, is that guilty cops, the police departments, do not have a way to purge themselves of bad police officers.”
No formal decisions were made at Thursday’s meeting.
Public comment session on policing at the Town of DeWitt Court Room:
