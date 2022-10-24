TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y.

According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Benz was last known to be driving his 2012, red, two-door, Honda Civic Sedan. He has a NY license plate with the number JGX3707.

DeWitt Police say that Benz is known to frequent state forests and his vehicle may be in or near parking areas for trailheads.

The DeWitt Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance and is requesting the public to be on the lookout for Benz.

Anyone who may have information on his location is asked to contact either 911 or the DeWitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.