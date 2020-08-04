Town of DeWitt sees drop in deer management program

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt has released results of its deer management program for 2020.

In 2019, DeWitt reported 171 man hours were put in to bait deer for sharpshooters. That year, 132 deer were killed.

This year was a much different outcome. The town reported 80 man hours were put in to bait deer and only 62 deer were killed over the course of 18 nights from December to March. That’s a 70 deer difference.

In the report, United States Wildlife Management says they were several challenges that had a negative impact this year, which included interference to the baiting areas by the public. As we have documented, all it takes is one dog or a neighbor disrupting the baiting areas to render them completely useless. This is not a new problem as last year’s report said the same thing.

For the second year in a row, Wildlife Services is recommending the town do more about the deer problem in the form of live trapping.

It suggests:

In areas where deer densities are high and shooting is not a feasible option, the live deer trapping will provide increase deer take in enhance the programs overall effectiveness.

Live Deer Trapping is something Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko has said he is against.

NewsChannel 9 is waiting to hear back from DeWitt regarding the report.