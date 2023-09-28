DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been wondering what the plans are for redeveloping ShoppingTown Mall, you might get an answer and the opportunity to voice your ideas at a public hearing.

According to Kerry Mannion, deputy supervisor for the Town of Dewitt, a public hearing is being held on Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:20 p.m. at the Town Office on 5400 Butternut Drive to discuss the modifications to the Mixed Use Village Floating Overlay District code.

Mannion says the town has been working on this modification for many months as “the redevelopment of this large parcel is very important to the Town of Dewitt as well as the

County.”

“We are having the public hearing to hear input and comments from local residents as well as any other interested parties. The Board consists of seven members, so it will be up to the board to decide when the vote will occur,” said Mannion.

The vote will also most likely depend on the comments the Board receives at the public hearing as well.

Back in April, we answered a YourStories question about the latest on the redevelopment plan for the mall and found OHB Redev LLC had a plan to develop the old mall, which is currently owned by Onondaga County, into “District East.”

District East’s website states it “…will incorporate a blended use format which will include five distinct, but blended districts; residential housing, entertainment, restaurants and hospitality, retail, and office.”

At the time, the Onondaga County Executive’s Office said they were still waiting on advancing local, county and state approvals for the property, including Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) approvals.

They also stated that OHB was “working to finish their SEQRA application to OCIDA to allow them to complete their economic development benefits application,” and OCIDA confirmed they were still waiting on achieving a private agreement with the owners of the old Macy’s and Sears.

In the public hearing, the Board expects to discuss the local law on what is allowed and how the project is structured.

According to the local law, an objective of the project is to encourage a “Village Center” type development, with sidewalks and walkways throughout the development, as well as extensive landscape and green areas for pedestrians and the public.

You can read more of the local law below.