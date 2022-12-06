Often sporting a turtleneck underneath an ugly Christmas sweater is a great way to bring classic style to the gimmick.

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season.

The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to 8:00 p.m.

This year’s event is bigger and better than ever including Holiday crafts, desserts, and a tree lighting.

Crafters and Bakers will be there selling holiday goods, hot chocolate and cookies, and crafts and coloring activities for the kids.

The Grinch himself will be there as well as a very special visitor for the little ones at 6:15 p.m.

Kids and adults can also participate in an “Ugly Sweater Contest!” to compete for the best sweater and win an award.

Performances from local Girl Scouts will start at 6:30 where they will be singing holiday songs and then the Tree Lighting will follow at 7:30.

The event is free and open to the public.