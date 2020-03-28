Town of Geddes Park Department removing some basketball hoops from parks

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a result of complaints of youths congregating at basketball courts in the Town of Geddes, the Town Parks Department has locked down the recreational courts.
The basketball and tennis courts at Lakeland Park have been locked down.
According to Chief Gillette, the hoop will be removed at the park at Lindbergh Lawns. The Westhill School District will also be removing the hoops at the district schools in Geddes.
According to Gillette, this is necessary to “comply with the county and state orders not to gather.”
