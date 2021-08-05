Town of Hastings man dead after car accident Wednesday

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Douglas Rice, 56, of Hastings, N.Y. was pronounced dead on the scene of a car accident on County Road 33 Wednesday, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that only one vehicle was involved, a 2015 Nissan Sedan.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 33 when the car went off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times, officials said. Rice was the only occupant of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.