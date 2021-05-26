Town of Lafayette focused on becoming a concert destination post-pandemic

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Concert announcements are becoming more common with the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations. In the Town of Lafayette, there are two concert venues that continue to make news with announcements of shows.



Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been doing concerts for a few years and has already made some major announcements for the summer.

The other venue: The Apple Valley Park located where the Lafayette Apple Festival is held each year. Several drive-in concerts were held on the site in the fall of 2020 after COVID-19 caused several events to be cancelled.

This year, there are already several concerts planned at the park, the first of which happens Thursday. The concerts at these two locations along with other industries in Lafayette are helping shape what could be a bright future for the town.



Lafayette Town Supervisor Bill McConnell hopes to see more growth as we come out of the pandemic.



“We have a little slogan we are working on right now with some grants and studies called experience LaFayette, make it your destination. Out of COVID- and in the last 10 to 20 years, agriculture has pivoted to: ‘how do we bring more people to the farm?’ In other words, agritourism. You can look at other towns to see what they have done and with restaurants and stuff like that. In Lafayette, you have the Apple Festival Group and Beak & Skiff.” Lafayette Town Supervisor Bill McConnell

McConnell hopes to build off the growth of not only those two spots, but other parts of the town as well .