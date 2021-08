A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Town of LaFayette made a major decision on cannabis.

In a unanimous vote, the town board agreed to prohibit smoking and vaping of cannabis products on all town-owned properties.

This includes sidewalks, parking lots, parks, playgrounds and athletic facilities.

A similar law in the town outlaws tobacco use in the same locations. No one spoke out against the bill during the public meeting.