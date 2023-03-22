MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Manlius Town Board unanimously appointed Jason Cassalia as the new Interim Police Chief for the Town of Manlius Police Department Wednesday night. This comes just over a week after the sudden and secret departure of Police Chief Michael Crowell.

A handful of community members showed up to the board meeting to voice their frustrations with how the board handled the exit of the former police chief and called on the board to practice the transparency they campaigned on.

“The placing of a gag order on the details of the separation leaves everyone in the dark as to why the terms of the settlement leave a cloud over the chief’s head with no explanation for what caused the town to dismiss him,” Town of Manlius community member

Town Supervisor John Deer responded to those claims saying, “I was on that side for a long time I was looking in asking for more transparency so I get it and we always strive to be as transparent as possible but in this situation where we have personnel matters any personnel matter has to happen confidentially.”

Deer also tried to assure people the language in the separation agreement is standard and stuck to his claim this was all amicable on both sides. He says the board is hoping to move forward with the help of the new interim chief.

“I’ll be working directly with the members of the organization to make sure that we’re on track and we’re going where we need to go and that is to provide the best level of service we can to this community,” Jason Cassalia, Town of Manlius Interim Police Chief

Cassalia is no stranger to the Town of Manlius. He served as a Manlius Police Officer for over 20 years and most recently served as the Onondaga County Undersheriff. He plans to help the board with what it’s calling a new direction for the police department and restructuring the job description of Chief of Police, conversations Supervisor Deer says will include community input.

Cassalia will assume the role of Interim Police Chief on April 3. The agreement between the Town of Manlius and Cassalia will last for 90 days and he will be paid bi-weekly based on an annual salary rate of $135,000, the same amount the board paid former Chief Crowell in his separation agreement.