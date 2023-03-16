MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Town Board announced Thursday that Manlius Chief of Police Michael Crowell has resigned from the Town of Manlius Police Department.

The Town of Manlius board has told NewsChannel 9 that after recent discussions between the Town Board and the Chief of Police, they agreed to jointly announced Crowell’s departure.

Chief Crowell has served the residents of Manlius for nearly 30 years, first as an officer and as chief of the police department since 2017.

According to the statement from the Town Board and the Police Department, Chief Crowell leaves behind a nationally accredited department that is committed to public safety.

“We thank him for his many years of excellent public service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the Town Board stated.

The Town of Manlius Police Department senior police captain will be assuming the duties and

responsibilities of the Chief until the Town has appointed an interim police chief.

According to the Town Board, they are confident in the command staff to lead the Town of Manlius Police Department and continue providing outstanding service to Town of Manlius residents.

The Board has been holding discussions to appoint an interim Chief and has plans to announce next steps soon.