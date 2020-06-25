Town of Manlius declares June as Pride Month

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius declared June as Pride Month, joining New York State to celebrate everyone in our community, no matter their sexual orientation.

The flag was raised outside the Manlius Town Hall where it will fly every June, all month long.

Therefore, be it resolved that the Manlius Town Board recognizes the continued struggles of the LGBTQIA community and be it further resolved that the Manlius Town Board recognizes June as Pride Month in the State of New York. Heather Waters with the Manlius Town Board

The Town Board said Manlius will be committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace, where all are welcome, supported and appreciated.