Town of Manlius launches initiative to help community with energy efficiency

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get sustainable. The town of Manlius is launching a new campaign to help get residents energy efficient.

This is part of NYSERDAs Clean Energy Communities Program. Officials want to get home and building owners off fossil fuels. Town councilor Katelyn Kriesel says there is a lot of concern around these issues.

“We’ve all been working behind the scenes for a year and a half. Climate justice and the fight against climate change doesn’t rest, even during a pandemic. so to all come out and help support an initiative to address these critical issues definitely gets people excited,” Kriesel said.

The town is partnering with Heat Smart CNY and Omni Renewables. Organizers say improving the insulation of homes and buildings helps costs and the environment.