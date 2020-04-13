MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Mexico man is facing multiple charges resulting from a domestic dispute call that happened Sunday just before 1 a.m.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call, where they say the victim was threatened with a knife.
Jonathan Cronk was arrested, and faces charges of rape in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Cronk was arraigned in Oswego County Court.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tompkins Cortland Community College planning to honor graduates in August
- Sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications
- CNY musicians honor street musician Eli Harris
- Town of Mexico man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute call
- Fire damages Wilbert Funeral Services building in Cortland
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App