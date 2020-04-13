Town of Mexico man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute call

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Mexico man is facing multiple charges resulting from a domestic dispute call that happened Sunday just before 1 a.m.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call, where they say the victim was threatened with a knife.

Jonathan Cronk was arrested, and faces charges of rape in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Cronk was arraigned in Oswego County Court.