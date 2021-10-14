Town of Onondaga man turns himself into police after Sunday shooting in Nedrow, authorities say

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Onondaga man has been charged after a shooting Sunday in Nedrow, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

Police say, Johnny Cannon III, 33, shot a 43-year-old man on the 200 block of West Roswell Avenue around 7:19 p.m. after an argument Sunday night. Deputies had to apply two tourniquets to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was released after getting treatment for his injury.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Cannon turned himself Thursday afternoon and was charged with assault in the 1st degree, criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. Cannon is currently being held in the Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned Thursday night.