Town of Oswego needs your help picking new playground equipment

TOWN OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The current park in the Town of Oswego looks like something out of a different time. Most of the equipment is outdated and a few of the swings are broken.

Being right next door, Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss looks out his window and sees what the park has become. He has also seen more and more kids come to play there during the pandemic.

“It has been getting more use than usual but we have also been getting more complaints about it because being an older park it has become hard to maintain it.” Kaulfuss said.

Just a few years ago, the Town of Oswego was considered to be in fiscal stress by the New York State Comptrollers Office, meaning financial decisions had to be made to preserve the future of the town.

It has been a long road to get back to a good spot financially. Kaulfuss says with American Rescue Plan money available, he wants to improve the park to show the people of the town that they can believe in their government again.

“We are trying to make a better image of the town. We are trying to get back to where people believe in the town and believe this a place people want to be,” he said.

You can see the options for the park below. The hope is to have the project done by the beginning of next summer.