TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rumors of migrants being housed at the Candlewood Suites in the Town of Salina is being investigated. If true, this would violate the restraining order put into place just last month.

Town of Salina Supervisor, Nick Paro, says the town is trying to investigate reports of migrants staying at the Candlewood Suites Hotel, but has not been able to confirm if this is true. Paro says code enforcement officers were sent to the hotel on Wednesday to investigate complaints that the fire suppression system was being modified by hotel management.

“And also just to do an investigation to see if there was any other violations that may be taking place at the hotel that would be in violation of the restraining order or in violation of our codes. At this time we’re comfortable that they are not in violation of our codes,” said Paro.

Paro is continuing to work with the county executive’s office to determine if the reports are true or not.

“If these rumors aren’t true, then there’s nothing for anybody to be concerned about. This is just an unfounded rumor, the migrants aren’t there, the hotel owners in New York City are abiding by the restraining order as they’ve assured us that they are. But if they are true, then again they are violating the restraining order and legal action should be taken and they should be held to account,” said Paro.

Paro says the investigation will continue on Thursday and if they determine that migrants are being housed at the Candlewood Suites Hotel, then legal action will be taken.