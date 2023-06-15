TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An investigation conducted by the Town of Salina appears to have debunked claims that migrants moved into the Candlewood Suites hotel this week.

Town Supervisor Nick Paro tells NewsChannel 9 his latest understanding is anyone who moved into the hotel this week “appears to be construction workers.”

Paro added: “It doesn’t seem like migrants.” He referenced the lack of preparations to welcome migrants that the hotel made last month, like setting up tables of food.

Investigations by both the Town of Salina and Onondaga County began Tuesday after other hotel guests reported seeing people move into the hotel.

After intentions were made clear in May to use the hotel for New York City’s overflow housing of asylum seekers, a judge stopped New York City’s plan temporarily.

Late Tuesday, the New York City Mayor’s Office told NewsChannel 9 it didn’t send migrants to Onondaga County, despite its early plan to do so.

A spokesperson wrote: “While Albany Mayor Sheehan and White Plains Mayor Roach joined us to talk about how they have stepped up to do their part and how they’ve been good neighbors, the Onondaga county executive sent officers to raid a hotel that we have not even sent asylum seekers to. This is threatening behavior, and not the kind of leadership our state needs.”

The town determined, at this point, the hotel is not violating a court order stopping it from housing migrants and no new code violations have been identified.

Paro says both the Onondaga County Executive’s Office and Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office have the same understanding.

Attorneys for the hotel also blasted Onondaga County’s investigation, calling it a “raid.”

In a letter to Onondaga County’s lawyers obtained by NewsChannel 9, the hotel’s attorneys write: “Having sought and receive emergency relief from the Courts, your clients cannot engage in extrajudicial (and unconstitutional) self-help and thug-like intimidation tactics, and we intend to hold the County liable for its actions.”

The county hasn’t responded to NewsChannel 9’s questions Wednesday.