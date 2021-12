SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Salina board voted on the future of marijuana sales and dispensaries Tuesday, December 29.

The board voted 3-2 to allow retail shops but decided to opt-out of consumption lounges. A zoning resolution about where distribution centers would be allowed was also tabled for discussion at a later date.

Under current state law, if a municipality does not opt-out by the end of 2021, recreational marijuana businesses would, by default, be allowed.