(WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has reported an arrest made after allegations of unlawful sexual conduct arose. Following an investigation into the allegations, police have arrested a man from the Town of Savannah for performing sexual acts on a minor.

Allen Warner, 22, of Carncross Rd., in the Town of Savannah, has been arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from allegations made by a juvenile male who had alleged that Warner was performing sexual acts on him.

Warner has been taken to the Wayne County Jail and is currently waiting for CAP arraignment.