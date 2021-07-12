Town of Seneca Falls mailman arrested for DWI while on the job

TOWN OF SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Seneca Falls mailman was arrested this past weekend after driving while intoxicated on the job.

John A. Eagan Jr, 56, of Auburn, was driving eastbound on Brandley Avenue when he fell out of his postal service vehicle while it was still moving.

The moving vehicle crossed the road before coming to a rest in some hedges. Eagan had noticeable cuts and was checked over by North Seneca Ambulance – though he refused medical treatment.

Town of Seneca Falls Police determined Eagan was operating the vehicle drunk and was charged with a DWI, reckless driving, not wearing a seatbelt and another moving violation.

According to police, Eagan has a prior DWI conviction in 2019 and is being held in the Seneca County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.