Town of Sullivan sues the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango said he was served papers on Tuesday describing a lawsuit filed against him by the Town of Sullivan.
In a Facebook post, Jeff Taylor said the lawsuit involves an effort to shut down the drive-thru safari.
That safari opened last month down the road from the Wild Animal Park.
At the time the safari drive-thru opened, the Town of Sullivan told NewsChannel 9 that the business did not have the proper permits to be operating.
