Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Town of Sullivan sues the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango said he was served papers on Tuesday describing a lawsuit filed against him by the Town of Sullivan.

In a Facebook post, Jeff Taylor said the lawsuit involves an effort to shut down the drive-thru safari.

That safari opened last month down the road from the Wild Animal Park.

At the time the safari drive-thru opened, the Town of Sullivan told NewsChannel 9 that the business did not have the proper permits to be operating.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected