VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police share that Durhamville Elementary School in the Town of Verona was put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made to a staff member over the phone.

New York State Police say that the phone call was made around 3:15 p.m. The state police responded to the scene and were joined by Oneida Police Department, Oneida County Sheriffs Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation, the police say, revealed that the call was made by 31-year-old Jase I. McMullin, who was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D felony.

McMullin was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court, police report.