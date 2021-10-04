Town of Virgil declares state of emergency Monday evening as floods cover roads, basements

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state of emergency was declared in the Town of Virgil at 6:22 p.m. on Monday, as some roads are impassable due to flood water.

This includes sections of Route 11, 22 and Route 392. The Virgil Fire Department warns that it is not safe to drive on flooded roads. The fire department says there was already an incident where a vehicle got stuck in a ditch trying to drive through a flooded road that had road flare warnings.

There are flooded roads and basements in Virgil, as well as debris washed onto Route 392 that is being cleaned up now with help from Virgil Town Highway and State DOT. There are no evacuations necessary.

If you see flooding on a road, turn around. Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads.