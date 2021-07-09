Town of Western calling for disaster declaration following possible tornado Thursday evening

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supervisor of the Town of Western, Diane Butler, released a statement Friday that said she will be calling on Governor Cuomo and State and Federal Representatives to declare the Town of Western a disaster.

This comes after a big storm tore through much of Oneida County on Thursday.











Photos Courtesy of Cindy Rutledge

The National Weather Service will assess the damage early Friday afternoon to determine if indeed the extensive damage was caused by a tornado.

Storm Team meteorologist Lindsay Raychel will follow the National Weather Service during its evaluation.

Velocity scan from storm passing through Western in Oneida County about 45 minutes ago. Rotation indicated and tree damage reported on the ground. #nywx pic.twitter.com/xoMvFvUKqc — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) July 9, 2021

Her statement continues: