Town of Western hit with flooding weeks after an EF-1 tornado

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the hardest hit with rain and flooding across Central New York Thursday was the Town of Western in Oneida County.

If you listened in the Town of Western Thursday, it sounded like you were at the ocean. If you looked around, you would be in awe.

Close your eyes and it sounds like the ocean, open them and it puts a pit in your stomach… that’s how a resident described conditions in Western, NY today. They’ve had flooding already this month, last month it was an EF-1 tornado. @NewsChannel9 @JimTeskeNC9 @KateThorntonNC9 pic.twitter.com/Z01stMxO1R — Lindsay Raychel (@LindsayrNC9) August 19, 2021

“You just worry about what’s going to happen next,” said Sharon Shean, a resident of the Town of Western. “I mean, it’s devastating.”

Steady downpours from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred fell in Northern Oneida County Thursday morning, turning rivers into rapids.

“One of our neighbors houses, which was next to the river, floated down the road and is in the middle of the road right now,” said Shean.

The Mohawk River flows into the Delta Reservoir and on Thursday flowed over Westernville-Stokes Road pretty quickly due to the two to three inches of rainfall in just eight hours Thursday morning.

This is the same road that just a month ago dealt with an EF-1 tornado.

Previous severe weather has made trees and power lines more vulnerable, falling easier than before.

“As the rain continued, it impacted the community more as far as roads being washed out, people needing to be rescued,” said Western Fire Chief Mike Anania. “Actually one of the buildings shifted out into the roadway on river road. We did maybe seven or eight evacuations on homes on Hillside Road and River Road.”

“It’s been a really trying year for us,” Anania said.

Harris road near split rock pic.twitter.com/kOVfvw1JdH — Lindsay Raychel (@LindsayrNC9) August 19, 2021

“I get sick to my stomach when I hear it’s going to rain because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Shean said. “I mean the Fire Department, God bless them. They have been on the go since the beginning of July and they deserve a thank you.

The volunteer department continues to push through trying times because helping their neighbors is what matters most.

“The community, you know, they know what we do and they’re thankful for that and that’s why we do it,” said Anania. “I have a great crew here and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I mean, without them, we wouldn’t exist.”