Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville to host fireworks show as part of grand re-opening

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville is celebrating their grand re-opening. 

The luxury retirement community will have food trucks, music, and fireworks this Friday, July 2 beginning at 6 p.m. 

There is no parking on the property, but there will be a shuttle service provided beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

Below is a look at the schedule of events: 

5:30 p.m. Shuttle Service begins 

6:00 p.m. Food Trucks Open for Business 

  • Que Dog (Featuring Hot Dogs, Hamburgers and Sausage) 
  • Via Napoli Express Wood Grill Fired Pizza 
  • Carvel Ice Cream 
  • Ma & Pa Kettle Corn 

6:30 p.m. Rock Shadows performs live (Classic Rock from the 50s through the 80’s) 

9:30 p.m. Fireworks provided by Skylighters of NY, and brought to you by: 

Towne Center Retirement Community with the generous support of HCR Home Care 

10:00 p.m. Shuttle Service Ends 

