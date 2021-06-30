Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville to host fireworks show as part of grand re-opening

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville is celebrating their grand re-opening.
The luxury retirement community will have food trucks, music, and fireworks this Friday, July 2 beginning at 6 p.m.
There is no parking on the property, but there will be a shuttle service provided beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Below is a look at the schedule of events:
5:30 p.m. Shuttle Service begins
6:00 p.m. Food Trucks Open for Business
- Que Dog (Featuring Hot Dogs, Hamburgers and Sausage)
- Via Napoli Express Wood Grill Fired Pizza
- Carvel Ice Cream
- Ma & Pa Kettle Corn
6:30 p.m. Rock Shadows performs live (Classic Rock from the 50s through the 80’s)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks provided by Skylighters of NY, and brought to you by:
Towne Center Retirement Community with the generous support of HCR Home Care
10:00 p.m. Shuttle Service Ends