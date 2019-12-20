Toy Must Haves This Holiday Season

If you’re still on the hunt for last-minute gift ideas for kids, Toy Expert Elizabeth Werner has a few more ideas from board games to educational toys too.

The Mix and ‘Match-a-Saurus’ teaches your kids how to express feelings through fun songs and phrases by placing emotion, character and music tiles on Dino’s back. The feelings this toy can express include happiness, sleepiness and even sadness. You can also watch as your child dances along to ballet, hip-hop and marching tiles.

There are also options for the whole family to enjoy including some of your favorite family board games with a Disney Twist. Make family game night more fun with Monopoly’s latest board inspired by “Frozen II.” You can also try your turn at Olaf’s Ice Adventure version of Trouble and see how well you fare out.

If you have a budding musician in your family then the “Tech Will Save Us: Electro Guitar Kid” offers the most amazing music studio for kids. Your child will be ready to rock and it gives each child an opportunity to creatively express themselves through music.

And for those children who love a good story, “Spirit and Lucky Grooming Paddock Play Set” is a perfect way to let your child enjoy their favorite show and imaginative play at the same time. The paddock has a tack room for Spirit’s saddle, as well a washing station with a hose and cabinet to store the shampoo, brush and comb. With 21 pieces, this play set is the perfect pick for any little boy or girl who loves the show or just adores horses.

